Security forces kill terrorists in Mach operation: ISPR
Rawalpindi, APR 9 /DNA/ – From 7 Apr 23 onwards, an Intelligence Based sanitization Operation has been initiated to intercept a group of Terrorists operating in general area Mach, West of Sibi. The Terrorists are linked with targeting of civilians in the area besides harassment of coal mine owners to extort money from them.
Based on credible information, multiple ambushes have been laid along different routes in the area frequented by Terrorists for last two days. Resultantly, a party of 3x Terrorists has been intercepted while moving towards their hideout. On being blocked, they opened fire onto the Security Forces.
During ensuing exchange of fire, two terrorists were sent to hell while another has been apprehended; a cache of arms and ammunition has also been recovered.
The clearance operation in the area continues to nab their remaining accomplices. Pakistan Army, in step with the Nation, remains determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.
