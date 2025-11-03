Security forces kill militants attempting to infiltrate from Afghanistan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, NOV 3 /DNA/ – Three khwarij belonging to Indian Proxy Fitna Al Khwarij were killed in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

Movement of a group of khwarij, opposite general area Esham, North Waziristan District, who were trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was picked up by the security forces.

Own troops effectively engaged this group of khwarij. As a result of precise and skillful engagement, two khwarij belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Khwarij were sent to hell. It is significant to highlight that one of the killed khwarij has been identified as Kharji Qasim an Afghan national who was actively serving in Afghan Border Police.

In another intelligence based operation conducted in Tank District, own troops successfully neutralised another Kharji belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Khwarij, who was identified as Kharji Ikramuddin @Abu Dajana also an Afghan national.

These incidents reveal continued involvement of Afghan nationals in numerous terrorist activities against innocent civilians and security forces inside Pakistan.

Pakistan has repeatedly been asking Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border and is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by Khwarij and involvement of its citizens in terrorism inside Pakistan.

The Security Forces of Pakistan remain resolute and unwavering in their commitment to defend the nation’s frontiers. Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored Kharji found in the area as relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.