Security forces kill four terrorists in D.I.Khan

RAWALPINDI, MAR 26 /DNA/ – Security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in Dera Ismail Khan District on reported presence of terrorists.

During the conduct of operation, after an intense fire exchange, 4 x Terrorists including Terrorist Mustafa, Terrorist Qismat Ullah and Terrorist Islam Ud Din were sent to hell.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent civilians. Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from killed terrorists.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation. Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as the security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.