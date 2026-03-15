Security Forces Kill Five Khwarij In Lakki Marwat

RAWALPINDI, MAR 15: /DNA/ – On 15 March 2026, Security Forces conducted an intelligence based operation in Lakki Marwat District, on reported presence of khwarij belonging to Indian Proxy, Fitna al Khwarij.

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the Khwarij location and after an intense fire exchange, five Khwarij were sent to hell.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from killed Indian sponsored Khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Indian-sponsored kharji found in the area, as the relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm-e-Istehkam” (as approved by the Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.