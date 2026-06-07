Security forces kill 27 India-backed terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, JUN 7: Security forces have killed 27 India-backed Fitna al-Khawarij terrorists in the Miran Shah area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district over the past 72 hours, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

In a statement, the military’s media wing said that security forces engaged multiple khawarij locations in the area in continuation of a series of intelligence-based operations in the district.



“Following intense fierce exchanges of fire, in the last seventy-two hours, 27 khawarij belonging to India-sponsored Fitna al-Khawarij have been sent to hell,” read the communique.

Security forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the killed India-sponsored terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities and target killing of innocent civilians, the ISPR said.

By neutralising this group of khawarij, the targeted killing of the prominent figure martyred Malik Saifullah Dawar in Miran Shah has been avenged, and the perpetrators have been brought to justice, it added.

Pakistan witnessed a surge in terror activities, particularly in its KP and Balochistan provinces, since 2021, when the Afghan Taliban came into power.

Pakistan launched “Operation Ghazab lil-Haq”, killing scores of Afghan Taliban operatives and allied militants and injuring hundreds more.

In October 2025, border clashes erupted after the Afghan Taliban and affiliated militants launched unprovoked attacks on Pakistani border posts.

Despite several rounds of talks, both countries have been unable to reach an agreement, largely due to the Afghan Taliban regime’s reluctance to take action against terrorist outfits.