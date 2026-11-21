QUETTA: Security forces have killed 15 terrorists in two separate operations conducted under “Operation Rad-ul-Fitna-3” against “Fitna al-Hindustan” in Mastung district of Balochistan, security sources said on Saturday.

According to the security sources, five terrorists were killed in the first operation, while 10 others were eliminated in the second in different areas of Mastung.



Several terrorist hideouts were destroyed during the operations, while a large cache of weapons and ammunition was also recovered, the sources added.

Security forces also cleared the areas of Killi Pasand Khan, Musa Khan, Khorasani, and Kaftari of terrorists.

They said the security forces remain committed to eradicating terrorism from Balochistan, and operations will continue until the last terrorist is eliminated.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terror activities, particularly in its Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan provinces, since 2021, when the Afghan Taliban came into power.

According to a report by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), the two provinces remained the country’s main hotspots for violence during the second quarter of 2026, with KP emerging as the worst-affected region.

The report stated that KP and Balochistan together accounted for nearly 96% of all violence-related fatalities recorded during the quarter. Of the total deaths, more than 61% (475) were reported in KP, while Balochistan accounted for 34% (265).

KP also recorded the highest number of violent incidents, with 151 cases, representing 57% of the nationwide total. Balochistan followed with 94 incidents, or 35%, underscoring the concentration of militant activity in the two provinces.