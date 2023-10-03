Security forces kill 10 terrorists in Tank Operation

RAWALPINDI, Oct 03 (DNA): Security forces conducted an

Intelligence-Based Operation on the reported presence of terrorists in

the general area of Pezu, Tank District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on

Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations

(ISPR) said, security forces killed 10 terrorists during the operation.

“Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists

who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security

forces as well as extortion and targeted killing of innocent citizens,”

it said.

The ISPR further stated that sanitisation of the area was being carried

out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

“Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full

support to eliminate the menace of terrorism,” the military’s statement

added.