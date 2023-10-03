Security forces kill 10 terrorists in Tank Operation
RAWALPINDI, Oct 03 (DNA): Security forces conducted an
Intelligence-Based Operation on the reported presence of terrorists in
the general area of Pezu, Tank District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on
Tuesday.
According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations
(ISPR) said, security forces killed 10 terrorists during the operation.
“Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists
who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security
forces as well as extortion and targeted killing of innocent citizens,”
it said.
The ISPR further stated that sanitisation of the area was being carried
out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.
“Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full
support to eliminate the menace of terrorism,” the military’s statement
added.
