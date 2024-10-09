Security forces foil terrorist attack in Zhob, eliminating key militant

RAWALPINDI, OCT 9 /DNA/ – In early hours of 09 October 2024, a group of terrorists tried to attack a Frontier Corps’ Post in Zhob District.

The attempt to enter the camp was effectively thwarted by the security forces personnel, and resultantly two terrorists, including a suicide bomber and HVT Terrorist Umar @ Umari, were sent to hell, before they could cause the intended damage.

Terrorist Umar@ Umari was involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as innocent civilians, including recent attack on convoy of Deputy Commissioner, Sherani.

However, during intense exchange of fire, Havildar Jamshed Khan (age: 39 years; resident of: Dera Bugti District), having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to neutralize any other terrorist present in the area.

Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve.