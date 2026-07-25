Security Forces foil terror attack in South Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, JUL 25 /DNA/ – A cowardly terrorist attack was attempted on Security Forces Check Post in South Waziristan District by khwarij belonging to Indian-sponsored, Fitna Al Khwarij. Same was successfully foiled killing all four khwarij including a suicide bomber and destroying an explosive laden vehicle.

The khwarij sought to breach the check post security; however, their nefarious designs were checked and decisively foiled by the vigilant and resolute response of security forces. The attackers explosive-laden vehicle was successfully engaged and destroyed outside the perimeters of post killing one suicide bomber in it, which failed to cause any damage.

Displaying unwavering courage and professional excellence, Security personnel engaged the remaining intruders, forcing three khwarij in a nearby compound, who were later neutralized in a deliberate clearance operation with precision; without any casualty on forces side.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored kharji found in the area, as relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.