Security forces foil major suicide attack on North Waziristan Camp

RAWALPINDI, DEC 19: /DNA/ – In a heinous and cowardly terrorist act, Khwarij belonging to Indian proxy Fitna al Khwarij attacked security forces camp, in general area Boya, North Waziristan District.

Khwarij attempted to breach the perimeter security, however, their nefarious designs were swiftly foiled by the vigilant and resolute response by own troops. In their desperation, the attackers rammed an explosive laden vehicle on outer perimeter wall, resulting in its collapse and considerable damage to adjacent civilian infrastructure including a mosque. Besides damaging their homes this blatant act of barbarism by khwarij inflicted severe injuries to fifteen local civilians including innocent children and women.

Displaying unwavering courage and professional excellence, own troops engaged the intruders with precision, resultantly all four khwarij belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Khwarij were sent to hell.

However, during the intense fire exchanges, four brave sons of soil Havildar Muhammad Waqas (age: 42 years, resident of District Kotli), Naik Khanwaiz (age: 38 years, resident of District Mansehra), Sepoy Sufyan Haider (age: 25 years, resident of District Vehari) and Sepoy Riffat (age: 32 years, resident of District Leyyah) having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat.

This hideous act of terrorism, planned and orchestrated by Afghanistan based Khwarij is in contrast to assertions made by Afghan Taliban Regime, claiming non presence of these terrorist groups operating from their soil.

Pakistan expects from Interim Afghan Government to fulfil its obligations and deny use of its soil by Khwarij against Pakistan as the safety and security of people of Pakistan comes first and foremost. Pak reserves the right to hunt these khwarij down and eliminate their facilitators and affiliates to ensure safety of own people.