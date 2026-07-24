Security forces eliminate twelve Khwarij in Tank counterattack: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, JUL 24 /DNA/ – On night 23/24 July 2026, a cowardly terrorist attack was carried out on Joint Police Check Post in Tank District by Khwarij belonging to Indian-sponsored, Fitna Al Khwarij.

The assailants sought to breach the check post security; however, their nefarious designs were swiftly and decisively foiled by the vigilant and resolute response of security forces. Displaying unwavering courage and professional excellence, troops engaged the fleeing khwarij with precision, eliminating twelve khwarij.

In their desperation, the attackers rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the perimeter wall. Due to blast impact, infrastructure at check post was seriously damaged, resultantly fifteen brave sons of soil including twelve military, two policemen and a government official ex forest department rendered the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored Kharji found in the area, as relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country. These sacrifices of our brave soldiers further reinforce our unwavering commitment to safeguarding our nation at all costs.