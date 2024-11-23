Security forces eliminate three suspects in KP operations: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, /DNA/ – On 21-22 November, three Khwarij were killed in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

An intelligence based operation was conducted by Security Forces in general area Bara, Khyber District. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, resultantly two Khwarij, Haqyar Afridi@ Khyberay and Gulla Jan, were sent to hell.

In another incident, movement of group of khwarij, who were trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was picked up by the security forces in South Waziristan District. Own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. Resultantly, one kharji was sent to hell, while three khwarij got injured.

Pakistan has consistently been asking Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border. Interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by Khwarij for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.

Security Forces of Pakistan are determined and remain committed to secure its border and eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.