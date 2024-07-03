Security Forces eliminate high-profile terrorist in Bajaur Operation

Wednesday, July 3, 2024
| July 3, 2024
Security forces kill four terrorists in D.I.Khan

RAWALPINDI, JUL 3 /DNA/ – Security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in Bajaur District, on reported presence of a high profile terrorist.

During the conduct of operation, after intense fire exchange, Terrorist Commander Irfan Ullah @Adnan was sent to hell. He was actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as extortion & target killings of innocent civilians, and was highly wanted by the law enforcement agencies.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to Security Forces in eliminating the menace of terrorism from the country.

