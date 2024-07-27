Security forces eliminate four terrorists in Tank operation

RAWALPINDI, JUL 27: Security forces on Saturday neutralised four terrorists during an operation in Tank district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said the Public Relations Department of the Pakistan Army (ISPR).

The operation, launched based on a tip-off about the terrorists’ location, involved a fierce exchange of gunfire.

During the confrontation, the forces successfully gunned down the four Kharji terrorists of Fitna Al Khawarij, who were known to be involved in significant terrorist activities, including attacks on security forces.

The operation also led to the recovery of arms and ammunition from the slain militants.

ISPR confirmed that the terrorists had been engaged in kidnapping and target killings of innocent civilians.

The Pakistan Armed Forces are committed to eradicating terrorism from the region and are taking further actions to ensure that any residual terrorist presence is eliminated.