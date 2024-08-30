Security forces eliminate 37 terrorists in ongoing Tirah Valley Operation

RAWALPINDI, AUG 30: /DNA/ – Since 20 August 2024, Security Forces are conducting extensive Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) in Tirah Valley, Khyber District, on reported presence of Khwarij.

On 28 & 29 August, own troops effectively engaged the Khwarij’ locations where after intense fire exchange, twelve khwarij of Fitna-Al-Khwarij were sent to hell.

These operations have resulted into major setback to Fitna-Al- Khwarij & its affiliates, and so far, thirty seven terrorists have been sent to hell, while fourteen terrorists have suffered serious injuries.

The IBOs will continue till peace in the area is restored and khawrij are eliminated, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.