Security Forces eliminate 33 terrorists, save hostages in Jaffar Express attack

RAWALPINDI, /DNA/ – On 11 March 2025, Jaffar Express, traveling from Quetta to Peshawar was attacked by heavily armed terrorists near Sibi. The terrorists, after blowing up the railway track, took control of the train and held the passengers hostage including women, children and elderly, using them as human shields.

Security forces immediately responded to the situation. Displaying unwavering courage and professional excellence, our valiant troops engaged the terrorists with precision and after a prolonged, intense and daring operation, the security forces successfully eliminated all 33 terrorists including suicide bombers, while rescuing the hostages in a phased manner.

Tragically, during stage of this intense standoff, the terrorists took the lives of 21 innocent hostages, before the commencement of clearance operation.

Additionally, 4 brave security forces‘ soldiers made the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat. Their selfless actions saved countless lives and prevented further catastrophe.

The security forces of Pakistan are working tirelessly to provide support and assistance to the families of the victims and the rescued hostages.

Sanitization operation is also being conducted in the area and abettors of this cowardly and henious act will be brought to justice.

Intelligence reports have unequivocally confirmed that the attack was orchestrated and directed by terrorist ring leaders operating from Afghanistan, who were in direct communication with the terrorists throughout the incident. Pakistan expects the Interim Afghan Government to uphold its responsibilities and deny use of its soil for terrorist activities against Pakistan.

The security forces of Pakistan remain steadfast in their resolve to eradicate terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. The sacrifices of innocent civilians and our brave soldiers further reinforce our unwavering commitment and resolve to safeguarding our nation at all costs.