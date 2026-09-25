Security Forces Eliminate 22 Khwarij in Ongoing Operation Shaban

RAWALPINDI, SEP 25 /DNA/ – Sequel to comprehensive counter terrorism operation by security forces against Indian backed Fitna Al Khawarij & Fitna Al Hindustan in Balochistan. Thirty three Indian sponsored Khwarij/ terrorists, has been sent to hell, since 21 September 2026.

On 24 September, in continuation of Operation Shaban, security forces busted additional terrorist hideouts, and after an intense fire exchange, five Indian sponsored Khwarij were killed making a total of twenty two khwarij killed so far. Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the Khwarij locations. Clearance Operation will continue till complete neutralization of threat from the area.

In another engagement on 25 September 2026, an intelligence based operation was conducted in Nushki district. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged terrorists hideout and after an intense fire exchange, eleven terrorist were sent to hell.

Relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.