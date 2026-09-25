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Security Forces Eliminate 22 Khwarij in Ongoing Operation Shaban

| September 25, 2026
𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 | 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 & 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐝𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 ◼️ Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defence as usual falsely claimed that a Pakistani post near Spin Boldak was destroyed and that Afghan forces suffered no casualties, while dismissing Pakistan’s account as propaganda. ◼️ The claim is fake and fabricated. As per actual facts, an attempted Afghan aggression in the Gulistan sector was thwarted on night 24/ 25 September and during the process and subsequent heavy punishment inflicted on opposing Taliban posts, at least 13 Afghan Taliban personnel were killed and several injured. ◼️ Some visuals of the incident are also attached, which have already been widely covered by media and circulated extensively across social media, providing visual evidence of the border engagement and punishment inflicted on the Afghan Taliban after their cowardly attack. ◼️ The fabricated Afghan Ministry’s attempt is no surprise since the Taliban are habitual liars having no moral and reputational standing.

RAWALPINDI, SEP 25 /DNA/ – Sequel to comprehensive counter terrorism operation by security forces against Indian backed Fitna Al Khawarij & Fitna Al Hindustan in Balochistan. Thirty three Indian sponsored Khwarij/ terrorists, has been sent to hell, since 21 September 2026.

On 24 September, in continuation of Operation Shaban, security forces busted additional terrorist hideouts, and after an intense fire exchange, five Indian sponsored Khwarij were killed making a total of twenty two khwarij killed so far. Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the Khwarij locations. Clearance Operation will continue till complete neutralization of threat from the area.

In another engagement on 25 September 2026, an intelligence based operation was conducted in Nushki district. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged terrorists hideout and after an intense fire exchange, eleven terrorist were sent to hell.

Relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.

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