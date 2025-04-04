Security forces continue anti-terror ops to protect Balochistan peace

RAWALPINDI, APR 4 /DNA/ – Security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in general area Buleda, Kech District, on reported presence of terrorists.

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and after an intense fire exchange, two terrorists were sent to hell.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area against the law enforcement agencies as well as the innocent civilians.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.