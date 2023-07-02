Security forces conducts IBO in Kulachi, DI Khan District: ISPR

Rawalpindi, JUL 2 /DNA/ – Security forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation in general area Kulachi, DI Khan District.

During the conduct of operation, after intense fire exchange, three terrorists were sent to hell. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in various terrorist activities against security forces, Police and innocent civilians. They were also highly wanted for conducting a raid on a Police CP in Kulachi on 11 April 2022, which resulted in Shahadat of five brave police constables.

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area. Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism.