Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Security Forces conduct operation against terrorists in North Waziristan

| February 22, 2023

DNA

Rawalpindi, On 22 February 2023, a fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists in general area Spinwam, North Waziristan District.

During intense exchange of fire, 1 x terrorist was killed.

The killed terrorist remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and civilians.

Local of the area appreciated the response and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


