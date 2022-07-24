Security forces conduct operation against terrorists in DI Khan

Rawalpindi, /DNA/ – On 23 Jul 2022, fire exchange took place between troops and terrorist, in general area Draban, Dera Ismail Khan District.

Own troops effectively engaged the terrorist’s location. However, during intense exchange of fire Lance Naik Mujeeb Ur Rehman (age 31 yrs, resident of Lakki Marwat) having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat.

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.