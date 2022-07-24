Security forces conduct operation against terrorists in DI Khan
Rawalpindi, /DNA/ – On 23 Jul 2022, fire exchange took place between troops and terrorist, in general area Draban, Dera Ismail Khan District.
Own troops effectively engaged the terrorist’s location. However, during intense exchange of fire Lance Naik Mujeeb Ur Rehman (age 31 yrs, resident of Lakki Marwat) having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat.
Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.
« Punjab cabinet formation violation of SC order: Pervez (Previous News)
(Next News) Punjab: Fawad Ch, Marriyum barb wires »
Related News
“Hiden forces’ obstacle in way of IMF deal: minister
DNA LAHORE: PML-N MNA Javed Latif on Sunday claimed that so many “obstacles” are beingRead More
37-member Punjab cabinet takes oath
Bureau Report LAHORE, JUL 24 /DNA/ – A 37-member Punjab cabinet was sworn in atRead More
Comments are Closed