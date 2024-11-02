Security Forces conduct intelligence based operation in Sarwakai, South Waziristan

Rawalpindi, NOV 2 /DNA/ – In the early hours of 02 November 2024, Security Forces conducted an intelligence based operation in general area Sarwakai, South Waziristan District on reported presence of khwarij.

During the conduct of operation, khwarij’s location was effectively engaged by own troops, as a result of which, four khwarij were sent to hell.

Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as the Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country.