Security Forces conduct IBO in Nurar, Bannu District: ISPR

Rawalpindi, APR 11: /DNA/ – On the night 10/11 April, Security Forces conducted an IBO in general area Nurar, Bannu District on reported presence of terrorists.

During the conduct of the operation, a fierce fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists. Resultantly, all three terrorists were sent to hell.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate menace of terrorism from the area.