Wednesday, November 8, 2023
Main Menu

Security Forces conduct IBO in Chitral, neutralize terrorists

| November 8, 2023
Security forces victorious in Lakki Marwat anti-terror operation

Chitral, NOV 8: On night 7/8 November 2023, security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in general area Ursoon near Pakistan – Afghanistan border, Chitral District.

During conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists, resultantly two terrorists were sent to hell, while four terrorists got seriously injured. Sanitization of the surrounding areas is being carried out to neutralize any other terrorist found in the area.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation by Security forces of Pakistan, who remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

NEPRA jacks up electricity tariff

NEPRA jacks up electricity tariff

ISLAMABAD, NOV 08 (DNA) — In another shock to the already overburdened power consumers, theRead More

Security forces victorious in Lakki Marwat anti-terror operation

Security Forces conduct IBO in Chitral, neutralize terrorists

Chitral, NOV 8: On night 7/8 November 2023, security forces conducted an intelligence based operationRead More

Comments are Closed