Security forces clear Karachi police chief’s building on Sharea Faisal, 3 terrorists killed

‘Eight to 10’ terrorists breached the 5-storey KPO building near Saddar Police Station on Sharea Faisal at 7:10pm

Operation completed; clearance under way

4 people killed; 14 injured

TTP claims attack

TTP claim responsibility; 4 reported killed, 14 injured so far. Karachi: The office of the Karachi police chief, which came under attack on Friday evening by armed militants, has been cleared, officials said, adding that at least three terrorists had been killed. “I can so far confirm that the Karachi Police Office (KPO) building has been cleared. Three terrorists have been neutralised,” said Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab on Twitter at 10:42pm, three-and-a-half hours after the attack occurred. he reiterated that the building had been secured. He said that the bomb disposal squad was checking if the jackets worn by the terrorists were rigged to detonate. A spokesperson for the Sindh Rangers added the operation had been completed and the process of clearing the area was under way.*Important developmentsReports of firing on Sharea Faisal — Karachi’s main thoroughfare with a number of strategic installations, including the Pakistan Airforce’s Faisal Base — emerged around 7:15pm. Extra police contingents and Rangers were called to the site of the attack. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that the attack took place around 7:10pm. He said that the city police chief was not currently in Karachi. Earlier, a spokesperson for the Sindh Rangers said initial estimates suggested there were eight to ten “armed terrorists”. Sharea Faisal had also been closed for traffic while the operation was ongoing with the Sindh government spokesperson requesting citizens to remain where they were. The Saddar police station, located next to the police chief’s office, had also issued a statement saying it had come under attack. “SHO, PI Khalid Hussain Memon said that unknown accused [attacked] Saddar police station near Karachi Police Office. Firing is going on everywhere,” the initial statement had said. South DIG Irfan Baloch earlier told DawnNewsTV said that “spectacular” firing was ongoing but said that the situation would be brought under control. He had, however, refused to comment on the number of people injured, saying that it could only be confirmed once officials would sweep the area. He said that the entire city’s police force had been called to the scene, in addition to the Rangers and the Quick Response Force (QRF). He further said that the attackers had also lobbed hand grenades. He said that the attackers had come “fully prepared” and were putting up a “tough fight”. Overseas cricket players are currently competing in the Pakistan Super League, and Karachi is one of the host cities. There is a game scheduled for Saturday (tomorrow).The Sindh government spokesperson said according to the latest information available, four people had been killed. The deceased included two policemen, one Rangers official and one civilian. He added that 14 people had been injured and were being given medical treatment. “Out of the injured, one person is critical while the condition of 13 injured persons is stable,” Wahab said.