Security challenges won’t halt CPEC progress, Experts insist

ISLAMABAD, AUG 1: /DNA/ – “The China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is crucial for Pakistan’s economic transformation; it has already laid the foundation for putting the country on a trajectory of fast-paced sustainable growth. There certainly are challenges, including but not limited to security, but the two countries are committed to taking it forward, as per the initial design.”

These views were expressed by speakers in a seminar titled “12 Yearsof CPEC: Progress and Prospects”, organized by the Eurasian Century Institute (ECI), in Islamabad, the other day.

Mr. Wang Shengjie, Counsellor, Embassy of the People’s Republic of Chinagraced the occasion as the Guest of Honor in the seminar. Dr. Noor Fatima, International Islamic University; Dr. Shaheryar Khan, Iqra University, and Ms. Sadia Saif Niazi, National University of Modern Language were the key speakers. Dr. Talat Shabbir, Director, China Pakistan Study Centre, Institute of Strategic Studies, Islamabad was in the chair.

The speakers discussed the contributions made be CPEC over past 12 years since its inception, flagged the areas and aspects that need improvement and raised recommendations for policy makers of both the countries – for years ahead.