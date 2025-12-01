Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi and Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, DEC 1 – The district administrations of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have imposed Section 144, banning all gatherings, rallies, processions, and sit-ins from December 1 to 3.

The Deputy Commissioner of Rawalpindi issued a notification implementing Section 144 after a meeting of the District Intelligence Committee. The restrictions aim to prevent any disturbance and ensure public safety.

Similarly, the federal capital has also come under Section 144. The district administration emphasized that no protests, rallies, or processions are permitted during this period.

Law to act immediately against violations

Authorities warned that any illegal activity will trigger immediate legal action. Citizens have been urged not to participate in any unauthorized gatherings or actions that could disturb public order.

Section 144 will remain in force from December 1 to 3 in both Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The administration stressed full compliance to maintain peace and security.