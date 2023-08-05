Section 144 imposed in KP following Imran Khan’s arrest

PESHAWAR, Aug 05 (DNA): Following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

(PTI) chairman Imran Khan, the authorities have taken preemptive

measures to maintain law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The government has imposed Section 144 in the province, which prohibits

the assembly of more than four people in a public place. This decision

comes as a response to the potential for civil unrest and protests that

may arise following Imran Khan’s detention.

Earlier today, Imran Khan, a prominent political figure and leader of

the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, was arrested from his Zaman

Park residence, moments after the Islamabad sessions court sentenced him

to three-year imprisonment and disqualified him for five years in the

Toshakhana criminal case.

Earlier today, an Islamabad district and sessions court declared that

the crime against PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana criminal

case has been proved, and sentenced him to three-year imprisonment.

Imran Khan has also been disqualified for five years.

Announcing its verdict reserved a short while ago, the court also

rejected the former premier’s appeal against declaring the case

maintainable.

The verdict stated that the suspect filed false details with the

election commission, and has been found guilty of corrupt practices.

Imran Khan’s arrest warrants were also issued by the court. He has also

been fined Rs100,000. If the fine is not submitted, the jail term will

exceed for another six months.

The arrest was the latest in a string of setbacks for Khan’s political

career, which began when he clashed with Pakistan’s strong military and

his party fractured. His conviction came a day after the district court

hearing was briefly suspended by Supreme Court. It was unclear why the

trial had continued despite the high court’s judgment.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan had moved the Supreme Court against the

Islamabad High Court’s Friday verdict in the Toshakhana criminal case.

An application was filed in the Supreme Court on Saturday on behalf of

the former premier by his legal team.

However, the apex court has raised objections over Imran Khan’s appeal

filed against the Toshakhana criminal case. The Registrar’s Office of

the Supreme Court raised the objection and returned the appeal. The

office objected that the power of attorney and the signatures on the

petition were not valid.

It also raised objection to the non-payment of official court fee of

Rs250 along with the appeal. Certain pages of the appeal are also

illegible, the objection stated. The Registrar’s Office has given two

weeks to remove the objections.