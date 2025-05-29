Section 144 imposed in Kasur ahead of Eid-ul-Azha to ensure public safety

KASUR, May 29 (APP/DNA):Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kasur Imran Ali has imposed Section 144 across the district on Thursday for preparation of Eid-ul-Azha, banning the sale and purchase of animals at unauthorized points.

According to DC office, Imran Ali said that only cattle markets approved by the district administration will be allowed to operate during this period.

He has designated specific cattle markets where animal sales will be permitted, ensuring a regulated and safe environment for buyers and sellers.

“The imposition of Section 144 aims to maintain law and order, preventing potential disruptions and ensuring the safety of citizens”, he added.

All Assistant Commissioners and district administration officers have been tasked with enforcing the ban and ensuring compliance with the directive.

The district administration will strictly monitor and enforce the ban on unauthorized animal sales, with measures in place to prevent any violations that could compromise public safety.