Section 144 imposed in Islamabad amid PTI’s Nov 24 ‘final protest call’

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad administration on Monday imposed Section 144 for two months ahead of the potential Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) protest in the capital.

According to a notification issued by Additional District Magistrate Usman Ashraf, the ban has been placed on all public gatherings of five or more people, processions, rallies and demonstrations.

The authorities said the decision has been taken in view of law and order situation, citing concerns about potential unlawful assemblies, disruption of public order and the current security environment.

The order specifically mentions concerns about planned religious and and other demonstrations in the federal capital, said the notification.

This is the picture of the notification.

The ban prohibits gatherings in all public places within Islamabad’s revenue limits, encompassing the area defined as the Red Zone which includes key government buildings, diplomatic missions and other sensitive locations.

The order states that even after the two-month period expires, any ongoing investigations, legal proceedings or penalties related to violations of the ban will continue.

The development comes in light of the Imran Khan-founded party’s planned countrywide demonstration on November 24.

The former prime minister had called on his supporters to march to Islamabad, stressing that the party’s entire leadership will be part of the protest.

Khan’s lawyer, Faisal Chaudhry, said that the protest would not only take place in Islamabad, but throughout Pakistan and across the world where Imran’s supporters were present.

The party has made four demands — revoke the 26th Constitutional Amendment, “restore” democracy and Constitution, return the public’s mandate, and release all “innocent political” prisoners.

The lawyer said that the party founder had also formed a committee for the march and asked not to reveal the names of those who were part of it as Imran feared they would be arrested.

Khan has been behind bars since August 2023 after he was booked in several cases ranging from corruption to terrorism.