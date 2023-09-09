Second session of 5th apex committee meeting of SIFC held in Islamabad

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) resumed the proceedings of 5th Apex Committee Meeting on 9 September 2023; 2nd session was arranged to seek input from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Interior, Information Technology & Telecommunications, National Food Security & Research, and Water Resources for improving business and investment climate in the Country.

The meeting was chaired by the caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and attended by Chief of Army Staff, Federal Cabinet, Provincial Chief Ministers and high level government officials.

Ministries presented comprehensive plans, covering milestones, timelines and solutions to overcome major challenges. The Committee unanimously decided to take all decisions in larger interest of the Country and deal with the menace of smuggling, hoarding and market manipulations with iron hands through an elaborate enforcement mechanism.

The Prime Minister directed the ministries to optimally utilise the short interim period for a positive contribution while also initiating medium and long term policy interventions.

Chief of Army Staff pledged unwavering support of Pakistan Army to backstop the Government’s efforts for ‘Economic Revival’ of the Country.