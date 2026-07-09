Second round of US strikes against Iran underway: CENTCOM
WASHINGTON, JUL 9: Another round of US strikes on Iran was underway late Wednesday, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said. CENTCOM said the strikes were intended to further degrade Iran’s ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.
“The United States is holding Iran accountable for recent unjustified aggression against commercial shipping and civilian crews freely navigating a vital international waterway,” CENTCOM said in a post on X.
Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump alluded to a second day of attacks on Iran and said the ceasefire with Tehran was over, in his view.
He called Iranian leaders “scum” and “cuckoo.”
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