ISLAMABAD, FEB 10 /DNA/ – The second round of Pakistan-Turkiye Counter-Terrorism Consultations was held in Islamabad on 10 February 2025. The Pakistan delegation was led by Director General for Counter Terrorism,Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abdul Hameed, and the Turkish side was headed by Director General for Intelligence and Security, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkiye, Ambassador Kenan Yilmaz.

Both sides reviewed the global and regional terrorism landscape and exchanged views on threats posed by terrorist entities in the region and beyond. They shared their best practices and reviewed the ongoing Pakistan-Turkiye cooperation in the field of counter-terrorism.

It was highlighted that the international community needs to address the root causes of terrorism by resolving long protracted conflicts. Both sides vowed to continue the ongoing collaboration and mutual learning from each other’s experiences.

It was agreed to further strengthen the bilateral cooperation in areas of the countering financing of terrorism, preventing the use of Internet for terrorist purposes and the prevention of radicalization.

The next round of the consultations would take place in Ankara on mutually convenient dates.