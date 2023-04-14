Scuffle incident between two senior SC judges declined

ISLAMABAD, APR 14 (DNA) — The Supreme Court of Pakistan has denied the incident of a scuffle between two judges viral on social media. According to a statement issued by the apex court on Friday, reports of altercations or clashes between two judges are baseless and misleading.

Any incident between Chief Justice Chief of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial and Senior Puisne Judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa during their evening walk on Thursday in the Judges’ Colony Park is strictly refuted, the statement said. This fake report has been carried out and highlighted through various social media platforms.

“No such incident took place. The fake reporting about the Judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan is a serious violation of the law and represents an effort by disaffected elements to diminish the dignity of the Court and its Hon’ble members, the staement adds.

The supreme judicial body said that an attempt was made by unrelated elements to undermine the dignity of the judiciary and judges. “Such fabricated news about judges is a serious violation of the law, the statement reiterated. The report is hereby refuted in the strongest terms. It is false, mischievous, and malicious;” it concluded. — DNA