Screens replace family time for Generation Z, doctors caution

ISLAMABAD, APR 26: Experts warned Sunday that the rise of digital life and brand obsession among Generation Z is eroding traditional family routines, with harmful consequences for relationships, mental and physical health, and weakening the cohesion that once defined home life.

Renowned psychiatrist Dr Maria Sohail Qureshi, speaking to a local media channel, highlighted deepening concerns over Generation Z’s intense attachment to brands and immersive use of technology, emphasizing the profound impact on their values, relationships and daily lives.

She noted that young people today are increasingly engrossed in online activity, scrolling through social media, and making purchases that reflect their identity, leaving traditional family interactions on the sidelines.

Dr. Qureshi explained that this shift is not just a change in habits but carries harmful consequences. Families are spending less time together, conversations are becoming shorter and more superficial, and the emotional bonds that once held households together are weakening.

She emphasized that constant digital engagement can impact mental health, increase stress and reduce empathy among young people.

The psychiatrist urged parents, educators and society at large to address these trends proactively. Encouraging offline activities, creating moments for shared experiences, and teaching the value of in-person connection are essential steps to counterbalance the lure of brands and screens.

Dr. Rabia Munir, a leading psychiatrist, emphasized that Generation Z prefers shopping online for convenience, speed, and low prices, with fast delivery now a non-negotiable expectation. Delays or high shipping costs can easily turn them away.

She noted that this constant focus on online shopping is replacing traditional family time, as meals, conversations, and shared activities are increasingly pushed aside for screen time and quick purchases.

Dr. Munir warned that while technology offers convenience, excessive online shopping and brand obsession can harm emotional bonds, reduce meaningful communication and weaken the sense of togetherness that once defined family life.

Experts Dr. Maria Sohail Qureshi and Dr. Rabia advise parents to encourage offline activities and mindful technology use, cautioning that without balance, young people may face increased stress, reduced empathy and a growing disconnect from family life.