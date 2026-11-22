ISLAMABAD, Nov 22 (DNA):Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Patron-in-Chief of the Pakistan Hindu Council and Member of the National Assembly, has termed Pakistan’s active participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilizational Dialogue in New Delhi as a fresh ray of hope for all those seeking peace in South Asia on both sides of the border.

In a statement issued on Pakistan-India relations, Dr Vankwani described the current development a significant diplomatic achievement and urged the leadership of both countries to avail this opportunity to move beyond formal engagements towards restoring mutual trust and establishing lasting peace in the region.

Dr Vankwani particularly highlighted the extensive media coverage given to Pakistan’s participation in the SCO event by prominent Indian newspapers as well as television channels and digital media platforms.

He observed that Indian media is viewing this development not merely as participation in an international conference but also in the context of a possible revival of diplomatic engagement between the two neighbouring countries following the military escalation of May 2025.

He pointed out that this marks the first visit by a Pakistani federal minister to Indian soil since former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s visit to India in May 2023, making the latest engagement particularly significant against the backdrop of strained bilateral relations.

Dr Vankwani further said Indian television talk shows and political analyses are also debating whether the latest diplomatic developments could pave the way for a new roadmap for peace across the border.

In this regard, he maintained that the Kashmir dispute remains the fundamental unresolved issue between the two nuclear-armed neighbours and cannot be overlooked in any meaningful effort towards sustainable peace and normalisation of relations.

However, Dr Vankwani stressed that diplomacy does not always begin with the resolution of longstanding disputes or the signing of major agreements on sensitive subjects. Sometimes, an informal meeting, an invitation for a tea or even an unplanned handshake on the sidelines of a regional forum can help reopen diplomatic doors that have remained closed for years.

“The people of South Asia deserve peace, prosperity and opportunities for cooperation rather than perpetual hostility,” he stated, emphasizing that the latest diplomatic engagement must be transformed into a meaningful opportunity for sustainable peace in the best interests of the entire region,” Dr Vankwani concluded.