Schedule finalized of remaining PSL 6 matches

Karachi , APRIL 11 : The schedule for the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been finalized. According to the details, teams will be quarantined for 7 days from May 22 while the practice sessions will be held from May 29-31. The league matches will start from June 1 to June 14.

There will be a rest day on June 15 and the playoffs will take place from June 16-18. The final of Pakistan’s biggest cricket extravaganza will be played on June 20.

Defending champions Karachi Kings will play Multan Sultans on June 2, Islamabad United on June 5, Peshawar Zalmi on June 6, Quetta Gladiators on June 10 and Lahore Qalandars on June 12.

The schedule was revealed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after its 62nd Board of Governors (BOG) meeting on Saturday.

PSL’s fact-finding report to be discussed tomorrow in BoG meeting.

BoG had been presented an update on the report of the two-person fact-finding panel that was set-up by the PCB Chairman to review the bio-security protocols, bylaws and arrangements for PSL 6 matches and make recommendations on how to better ensure implementation of a bio-secure environment for future events.

The BoG discussed and debated the panel’s findings in detail. They expressed their disappointment at the failures that were highlighted in the report and advised remedial actions needed to be taken.

The BoG endorsed all recommendations of the fact-finding panel, including robust and stringent implementation of the protocols, as well as maintaining a zero-tolerance approach towards all those who breach the Covid-19 SOPs, which are put in place for safeguarding the health and safety of all participants.

The BoG was informed that as part of the strategy to ensure the HBL PSL 6 resumed and completed in a safe and secure environment, the PCB was in final stages of appointing a globally-recognised safety management company that specialises in providing Covid-safe technology solutions, bio-secure monitoring & management, as well as response and reaction to positive tests.

Schedule:

1 June: Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United (N)

2 June: Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings (N)

3 June: Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators (N)

4 June: Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars (N)

5 June: Islamabad United v Karachi Kings (D); Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators (N)

6 June: Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings (N)

7 June: Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars (N)

8 June 8: Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi (N)

9 June: Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars (N)

10 June: Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings (N)

11 June: Multan Sultans v Islamabad United (N)

12 June: Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi (D); Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars (N)

13 June: Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi (N)

14 June: Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars (N)

16 June: Qualifier (1 v 2) (N)

17 June: Eliminator 1 (3 v 4) (N)

18 June: Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1) (N)

20 June: Final (N)

It must be noted here that PSL 6 was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the bio-secure bubble. As many as six cricketers and a staff member were tested COVID-19 positive.