SCCI, Tajikistan delegation agree to hold a catalog show to highlight investment potentials

SAID ALAM KHAN

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Vice President Ijaz Khan Afridi and a businessmen delegation from Tajikistan have agreed to launch joint initiatives to hold catalog show, aiming at highlighting investment potentials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Tajikistan through chamber platform.

Besides, both sides have shown commitment to make efforts to bring the business community of Pakistan and Tajikistan closer to each other.

Ijaz Khan Afridi invited Tajikistan companies to make investments in potential sectors, like hydel power generation, tourism, mine and mineral agriculture, oil and gas and industries and trade.

According to a press release here, a meeting between SCCI Vice president Ijaz Khan Afridi and a leading businessman of Tajikistan Mr Abdur Rahmon Abdu Jabborov was held at the chamber house here on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by Mr Muhammadjon Eidozada, Dr Muqbool, Secretary General of the chamber Sajjad Aziz, members of the business community and others.

Participants of the meeting discussed the potentials of Pakistan/Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Tajikistan and modalities to further strengthen bilateral trade and economic relations.

The meeting was told that huge investment opportunities were available in KP’s potential sectors and emphasized the need for bringing business community of Pakistan/KP and Tajikistan closer to each other and to hold a catalog show, consisting on products of the both countries at chamber house, provision facilitation to business community and promotion of mutual trade.

Prospects are brighter to enhance bilateral trade between Pakistan/KP and Tajikistan, says Afridi while commenting during the meeting, stressing the need for taking mutual benefits from each other’s experience for trade promotion between the two countries.

The SCCI vice president said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa/Peshawar is a gateway to Afghanistan and Central Asian Republic, stating that our province is a lucrative destination for local and foreign investments and invited the Tajikistan investors to make investment in potential sectors in K-P.

Ijaz Afridi assured measures would be taken under the SCCI platform to facilitate Tajikistan investors under one window operation, highlighting potentials of both countries and hurdles in the mutual trade.

Mr Jabborov said vast opportunities exist to make investment in various sectors in Tajikistan, saying that his country wanted to further enhance bilateral trade with Pakistan.

He said the atmosphere for Pakistani investors is highly favorable, adding that foreign companies have made huge investments in Tajikistan.

Therefore, he asked the Pakistan/KP investors to take full benefits for investment opportunities in Tajikistan and play their proactive role in improving bilateral trade relations between the two countries.