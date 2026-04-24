SCCI, Argentine chamber explore avenues to boost bilateral trade

SIALKOT, Apr 24: The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Friday held a webinar with the Argentine Chamber of Commerce for Asia and the Pacific in collaboration with the Embassy of Pakistan in Argentina to explore avenues for enhancing bilateral trade.

According to a spokesperson,SCCI President Syed Ahtesham Mazhar, along with business representatives from both sides, attended the session.

The participants discussed opportunities to increase Pakistan’s exports to Argentina and explored the potential for joint ventures between the two countries.

During the interactive session, representatives highlighted sector-specific strengths and exchanged views on market potential in both countries.

They also emphasized the need to strengthen institutional linkages to promote sustainable trade partnerships.

The speakers expressed optimism that enhanced cooperation between the business communities of Pakistan and Argentina would pave the way for long-term economic collaboration.