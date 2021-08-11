Scapegoating must be avoided to counter designs of spoilers: COAS

General Bajwa made these remarks during 242nd Corps Commanders’ Conference held at General Headquarters

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has presided over two days 242nd Corps Commanders’ Conference at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the participants took comprehensive review of global, regional and domestic security environment.

The forum was given a detailed briefing on evolving situation along Pak-Afghan International Border, its implications on Pakistan’s internal security, particularly in the western zone and measures being taken to tackle emerging challenges.

On the occasion, the COAS expressed satisfaction over stringent measures being taken for ensuring effective border control as part of the comprehensive Border Management Regime & asked for high level of vigil along the western Border.

Reinforcing Pakistan’s vision for peace, connectivity and shared prosperity, Gen Bajwa said we have made every possible effort to facilitate Afghan peace process leading towards a negotiated settlement with utmost sincerity and will continue to do so.

He said being a collective responsibility, all stakeholders have to play their part positively for enduring peace in Afghanistan which is pivotal for stability in the region. The Army Chief emphasized that misperceptions and scapegoating must be avoided to counter designs of spoilers.

Taking holistic view of the multifarious security challenges faced by Pakistan in various domains in the evolving milieu, the forum underscored the need for adopting whole of nation approach. Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa also commended formations for maintaining high standards of operational readiness and providing sustained support to civil administration during ongoing national efforts against Covid-19, monsoons and national polio drive.