SC verdict blocked govt’s attempt to amend Constitution: PTI
DNA
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Friday said that the ruling coalition’s desire to amend the Constitution according to its wishes has been blocked by the Supreme Court ruling.
The apex court, in a majority verdict, declared that the PTI is a political party and eligible for reserved seats denied by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).
The order has effectively deprived the government of a two-thirds majority in the Parliament, essential for amending the Constitution.
« ISSI launches Dr. Jaspal’s Book, Nuclear Arms Control in South Asia: Politics, Postures, and Practices, (Previous News)
(Next News) In major legal victory for PTI, Supreme Court declares party eligible for reserved seats »
Related News
In major legal victory for PTI, Supreme Court declares party eligible for reserved seats
ISLAMABAD: In a major legal victory for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the Supreme Court onRead More
SC verdict blocked govt’s attempt to amend Constitution: PTI
DNA ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Friday said that theRead More
Comments are Closed