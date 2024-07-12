SC verdict blocked govt’s attempt to amend Constitution: PTI

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Friday said that the ruling coalition’s desire to amend the Constitution according to its wishes has been blocked by the Supreme Court ruling.

The apex court, in a majority verdict, declared that the PTI is a political party and eligible for reserved seats denied by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The order has effectively deprived the government of a two-thirds majority in the Parliament, essential for amending the Constitution.