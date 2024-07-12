Friday, July 12, 2024
Main Menu

SC verdict blocked govt’s attempt to amend Constitution: PTI

| July 12, 2024
All eyes on Islamabad court as verdict on Imran, Bushra iddat case due today

DNA

 ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Friday said that the ruling coalition’s desire to amend the Constitution according to its wishes has been blocked by the Supreme Court ruling.

The apex court, in a majority verdict, declared that the PTI is a political party and eligible for reserved seats denied by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The order has effectively deprived the government of a two-thirds majority in the Parliament, essential for amending the Constitution.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

In major legal victory for PTI, Supreme Court declares party eligible for reserved seats

ISLAMABAD: In a major legal victory for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the Supreme Court onRead More

All eyes on Islamabad court as verdict on Imran, Bushra iddat case due today

SC verdict blocked govt’s attempt to amend Constitution: PTI

DNA  ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Friday said that theRead More

Comments are Closed