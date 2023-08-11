SC to hear contempt of court petition against Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, AUG 11 (DNA) — A division bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan will hear the petition of the contempt of court against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ashan Iqbal on Tuesday (August 15).

According to the report, a two-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial will hear the petition against the former interior minister while SC Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi will also be a part of this bench.

Maulvi Iqbal Haider filed a contempt of court petition against the former interior minister on May 2, 2018. In the petition, the petitioner appealed to the SC to take action against the interior minister for making an anti-judiciary statement as it is contempt of court.

The petitioner also appealed to the SC to declare the accused Ahsan Iqbal disqualified under Articles 63 and 64 of the Constitution and issued orders to withdraw all benefits and salaries from him. — DNA