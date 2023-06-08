SC Registrar’s Office raises objections to plea seeking President’s disqualification

ISLAMABAD, JUN 08 (DNA) — The Registrar’s Office of the Supreme Court (SC) has raised objections to the petition filed for the disqualification of President Arif Alvi. According to the objections raised by the SC Registrar’s Office, the president cannot be made a respondent under Article 248 of the Constitution.

The petition has not mentioned the question of public interest and fundamental rights. The points raised regarding the use of 184(3) are not satisfactory. The petitioner has not given the reason for not approaching any other relevant forum.

The name of the lawyer who wrote the application has not been mentioned. It is to be noted here that a citizen named Imtiaz filed a petition for the disqualification of President Arif Alvi. — DNA