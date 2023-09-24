SC orders to compile list of conflicting decisions of high courts

ISLAMABAD, Sep 24 (DNA): The Supreme Court of Pakistan has ordered to

compile lists of conflicting decisions of the High Courts.

The Registrar Office of the SC has issued an important circular in the

matter of discrepancies in the judgments of the five high courts and the

circular has asked to prepare lists of judgments based on discrepancies.

According to the circular, appeals against the decisions of the high

courts are pending in the SC. A number of inconsistencies have been

identified in the challenged decisions of the high courts.

In the circular issued by the Registrar’s Office, the concerned office

is directed to prepare and submit a list of conflicting decisions of the

high courts within 15 days. DNA