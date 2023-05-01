SC office returns plea seeking restoration of Punjab, KP assemblies

ISLAMABAD, May 01 (DNA): Supreme Court of Pakistan registrar’s office

has returned a plea seeking the restoration of Punjab and Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies.

As per details, the registrar’s office has raised objections and

returned the plea seeking restoration of Punjab and KP assemblies.

The plea was filed by a citizen named Rai Ishtiaq Ahmed in Supreme

Court. The objection raised on the plea stated that the petitioner did

not file the plea to the concerned forum despite their availability.

The top court’s registrar’s office objected that the petitioner is not

an aggrieved party in this petition.

Furthermore, the use of Article 184(3) powers in this petition are not

justified.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan submitted a report to the

Supreme Court regarding progress on the delivery of funds from the State

Bank of Pakistan for the Punjab elections.

The ECP was ordered to submit a progress report regarding the delivery

of funds today as the dateline set by the SC expired yesterday.

The ECP in its report informed the top court that the SBP did not

transfer Rs21 billion for Punjab elections despite the direction of the

court.

It is pertinent to mention here that on April 14, a three-member bench

in the case of elections delay in Punjab and KP ordered the SBP to

directly issue Rs21 billion for the election and submit its report on

April 18.