SC moved to bar vote on no-confidence motion

ISLAMABAD, Apr 02 (DNA): Another plea has been filed in the Supreme

Court of Pakistan on Saturday to stop voting on a no-trust motion

against Prime Minister Imran Khan after the latter shared a letter

highlighting a foreign conspiracy to topple his government.

The application was filed at the apex court by a female applicant to bar

voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The plea asked the top court to order the investigation of the

foreign-conspiracy letter saying that immediate intervention was

necessary to bring an end to distress among masses.

The letter is a highly sensitive and serious matter and until the matter

is being addressed, the speaker should be barred from holding counting

on the on-trust motion.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday has said that a letter carrying

evidence of a foreign conspiracy to topple his government would be

presented before the in-camera session of the Parliament.

This he said while meeting senior journalists in Islamabad. PM Imran

Khan shared some content of the threatening letter with the journalists.

According to the letter, problems for Pakistan will increase, if the

no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan fails. “We are not happy,

everything will be fine, only when the no-trust motion passes.”