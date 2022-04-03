SC issues notices to respondents over NA deputy speaker’s ruling
ISLAMABAD, Apr 03 (DNA): Supreme Court (SC) on Sunday adjourned the
hearing on the plea against the ruling of NA deputy speaker Qasim Suri
until Monday.
National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri termed the no-confidence
motion against the premier “unconstitutional”, saying that it was backed
by “foreign powers”.
A three-member bench of the SC headed by CJP, Justice Umar Ata Bandial
comprising Justice Ejazul Ahsan and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar.
The court, after hearing the preliminary position on the petition
against the NA deputy speaker’s ruling, issued notices to the Attorney
General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan, secretaries home and
defence.
The SC gave clear instructions that the judges will decide to take
notice of what happened in the assembly. All state institutions should
refrain from taking any illegal action. The law and order situation
should not deteriorate. All political parties should ensure law and
order.
Later, the SC adjourned further hearing of the case till tomorrow.
It is to be noted that President Arif Alvi has dissolved the National
Assembly on the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Earlier, NA deputy
speaker Qasim Suri had rejected the no-confidence motion declaring it
‘unconstitutional’.
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday in an Address to the Nation
announced to dissolve of the assemblies.
Immediately after Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri ruled to reject the
no-trust motion from the opposition parties against Prime Minister Imran
Khan, over having links with the foreign conspiracy, the prime minister
announced the dissolution of assemblies in an address to the nation.
The prime minister in his address called the no-trust motion against him
a ‘foreign agenda’ and congratulated the nation over the motion rejected
in the National Assembly.
“It was a foreign agenda, I want to tell the people don’t get disturb
that God is looking over the nation,” PM Imran Khan said. DNA
