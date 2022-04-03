SC issues notices to respondents over NA deputy speaker’s ruling

ISLAMABAD, Apr 03 (DNA): Supreme Court (SC) on Sunday adjourned the

hearing on the plea against the ruling of NA deputy speaker Qasim Suri

until Monday.

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri termed the no-confidence

motion against the premier “unconstitutional”, saying that it was backed

by “foreign powers”.

A three-member bench of the SC headed by CJP, Justice Umar Ata Bandial

comprising Justice Ejazul Ahsan and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar.

The court, after hearing the preliminary position on the petition

against the NA deputy speaker’s ruling, issued notices to the Attorney

General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan, secretaries home and

defence.

The SC gave clear instructions that the judges will decide to take

notice of what happened in the assembly. All state institutions should

refrain from taking any illegal action. The law and order situation

should not deteriorate. All political parties should ensure law and

order.

Later, the SC adjourned further hearing of the case till tomorrow.

It is to be noted that President Arif Alvi has dissolved the National

Assembly on the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Earlier, NA deputy

speaker Qasim Suri had rejected the no-confidence motion declaring it

‘unconstitutional’.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday in an Address to the Nation

announced to dissolve of the assemblies.

Immediately after Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri ruled to reject the

no-trust motion from the opposition parties against Prime Minister Imran

Khan, over having links with the foreign conspiracy, the prime minister

announced the dissolution of assemblies in an address to the nation.

The prime minister in his address called the no-trust motion against him

a ‘foreign agenda’ and congratulated the nation over the motion rejected

in the National Assembly.

“It was a foreign agenda, I want to tell the people don’t get disturb

that God is looking over the nation,” PM Imran Khan said. DNA

