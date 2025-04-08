SC adjourns military courts case till tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, APR 8 (DNA): The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned hearing till tomorrow in appeals regarding the civilians’ trial in military courts in connection of May 9, riots.

A seven-member constitutional bench headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan heard the case. The court adjourned further hearing till tomorrow.

During the hearing, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar said that as far as the appeal is concerned, the Attorney General had submitted reports to the court, the Attorney General’s reports are present in the court proceedings orders.

Justice Amin Ud Din Khan directed that the Attorney General himself should appear after completing the arguments of the Defense Ministry’s lawyer.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar said that the issue of whether or not fundamental rights are granted or the issue of appeal is not before us.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail remarked that when the matter cannot come to court under Clause 3A of Article 8, then the matter is over, then what kind of appeal is there. Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar said that I am not giving anyone the right to appeal, the argument was made to give the right to appeal internationally.

Defense Ministry lawyer Khawaja Haris said that the crimes of May 9, were against the state interest. Justice Jamal Mandokhail remarked that any violation of the law is against the state interest, all crimes are against the state interest.