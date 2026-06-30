SBP unveils new official website effective July 1

ISLAMABAD, JUN 30 /DNA/ – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is pleased to announce the launch of its redesigned official website, which will go live on Wednesday July 1, 2026, and will be accessible to all stakeholders at www.sbp.org.pk. The revamped website will provide a faster, easier and user-friendly digital experience for citizens, businesses, financial institutions, researchers, journalists and other stakeholders. Designed as a modern, secure and inclusive digital platform, the new website will provide easier access to SBP’s information. Its launch marks an important milestone in SBP’s digital transformation agenda and reflects continued commitment to transparency, innovation and meaningful stakeholder engagement.

Developed following extensive research and stakeholder consultations, the website has been comprehensively redesigned to better serve the diverse needs of its users. It features an intuitive interface with simplified navigation, enabling visitors to find information more quickly and efficiently. Enhanced search functionality and filtering options make it easier to locate data, circulars, regulations, publications, press releases and other official content. The website shall be fully responsive across desktops, smartphones and other devices, ensuring a seamless browsing experience.

To promote greater inclusivity and wider public outreach, the website offers a bilingual interface in English and Urdu, allowing users to switch between languages according to their preference. It has also been developed in accordance with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) and incorporates accessibility features that improve usability for persons with disabilities. Behind the improved user experience is a reorganized information architecture that presents key areas such as monetary policy, financial markets data, banking regulations and other SBP functions — in a more logical and intuitive manner, while preserving access to legacy content.

The revamped website strengthens SBP’s ability to communicate effectively with the public and supports the Bank’s broader vision of leveraging technology to deliver efficient, transparent and citizen-centric services. By making reliable information and digital resources more readily available, the website shall augment financial literacy and inclusion, while contributing to informed decision-making and stronger engagement with the financial system among all stakeholders.

The new website will provide all institutional information, publications, and resources in an enhanced and user-friendly interface. However, to facilitate stakeholders who wish to reference the earlier interface, the previous version of the website will remain available through a dedicated link on the homepage until July 15, 2026.