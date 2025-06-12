SBP to announce monetary policy on June 16
ISLAMABAD, Jun 12 (APP/DNA):The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will announce Monetary Policy on June 16 in a meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).
The MPC will meet on Monday, (June 16) to decide about Monetary Policy, a press release issued by SBP said.
The SBP will announce the Monetary Policy decision in a press statement on the same day after the MPC meeting, it added.
